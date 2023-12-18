Instagram launches a customizable ‘Add Yours’ template for Stories

Instagram has launched a new feature where users can create customized 'Add Yours' templates with GIFs, images and text, allowing them to make their own 'meme-able' Stories for followers to participate in. The new feature has been rolled out globally.

To create a template, users can start uploading a Story and add elements like a GIF, custom text or an image from the gallery. Then tap on the 'Add Yours Templates' sticker and select the elements they want to pin. Users who want to share a template can’t change what's selected, but they can add to it.

The custom templates are an addition to the interactive Add Yours sticker, which launched in 2021 and gives users the ability to respond to a prompt made by another user to post on Stories. Now anyone can take an Add Yours prompt and add their spin to it, allowing for more creative expression and collaboration.

The photo-sharing platform released its generative AI-powered background editing tool in the US, which gives users the ability to change their background with prompts.