Meta is rolling out AI-powered translations for Reels in additional languages on Instagram and Facebook, including Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Kannada.

The feature was earlier available in English, Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish.

The expansion follows earlier efforts to widen access to automated translations for short-form video content. In August, Meta expanded bidirectional English-Spanish translations for creators on both Facebook and Instagram.

Meta said the translation tools are powered by Meta AI and allow creators to translate and dub their Reels into multiple languages. The system supports translations across English, Spanish, Portuguese and Hindi, which Meta said cover some of the largest Reels markets on its platforms.

Meta AI mimics the creator’s voice and tone in translated audio. Creators can also enable a lip-syncing option that matches translated speech to mouth movements.

Translated Reels are labelled ‘Translated with Meta AI’. Users can choose which languages they want to see, turn translations on or off, or watch content in its original language through platform settings.