Instagram introduces Indian languages in AI translation and font updates

Instagram has introduced two India-specific updates aimed at improving accessibility and creative tools for users in one of its largest markets. The changes focus on regional language support and features designed to help creators reach wider audiences.

The platform is expanding Meta AI translations for Reels to five additional Indian languages: Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi. Until now, translations were available in English, Hindi, Spanish and Portuguese. The update will allow creators to translate audio in Reels across these languages while retaining the original voice quality. An optional lip-sync feature can also adjust mouth movements to match the translated audio.

The platform is also adding new Indian fonts to its editing tools. The update will introduce fonts in Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese scripts, allowing users to add text in languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Assamese. Devices set to an Indian language will automatically surface the relevant fonts first. The feature will begin rolling out to Android users in the coming days.

The updates follow a series of recent creative additions to the platform, including AI restyling tools, enhanced editing features, bulk caption edits, video reversing and new audio effects.