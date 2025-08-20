Meta rolls out free AI translation for reels

Meta has rolled out a free AI-powered translation tool, which automatically dubs and lip-syncs video reels into another language. The tool is expected to make content more accessible across different regions and languages.

For now, translations are available only between English and Spanish, with the company stating that additional languages will be added later. The feature is accessible to Facebook creators with at least 1,000 followers and to all Instagram public accounts.

According to the company, the technology uses the creator’s own voice to produce the translated audio while synchronising lip movements with the new language. The company noted that this is meant to make the content appear more natural. Users have the option to enable or disable the feature, review translations before publishing or remove them entirely after posting.

Translated reels are shown to viewers in their preferred language and audience members can opt out of translations in the settings menu. The company has also introduced metrics that break down reel views by language, allowing creators to track how their content performs across audiences.

In addition to AI-generated translations, Facebook Pages can now upload up to 20 self-produced dubbed audio tracks to a single reel. These tracks can be managed within the Meta Business Suite, where users can add, replace or remove them before or after publishing.

The company has advised that translations are most effective with face-to-camera videos, clear speech and minimal background noise. On Facebook, the system currently supports up to two speakers per reel.