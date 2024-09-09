Instagram introduces new features for DMs

Instagram is adding new drawing tools and stickers specifically for images shared in direct messages (DMs). Previously, these customisation features were only available for Stories and feed posts. This update allows users to personalise their messages further, making the engagement within DMs more creative and interactive.

Credits: Social Media Today

The platform is expanding its cut-out feature to DMs, which allows users to take specific elements from their photos and turn them into stickers. This feature was first introduced for Stories in May and is now available for use in direct messages, offering another layer of personalisation in chats. The feature was announced on the platform's broadcast channel.

The platform is also introducing birthday indicators within the Notes bubble in users’ inboxes. This feature will display when it’s someone’s birthday, helping users remember and celebrate their friends’ special days. Additionally, when a birthday note is tapped, a confetti animation will appear, adding a fun, celebratory touch.

Credits: Social Media Today

To coincide with the Fall season, the platform has introduced new chat themes, such as 'Fall' and 'Sabrina Carpenter.' These themes allow users to change the appearance of their chat backgrounds.

The platform has observed a significant rise in the use of direct messages, with users increasingly preferring to engage in private chats rather than through Stories or the main feed. Reels have become a central component of this shift, with many users now sharing Reels with friends via DMs, indicating a notable change in how people interact on the platform. Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagram took to Threads to say the same.

Friends post a lot more to stories and send a lot more DMs than they post to Feed. If you want to make sure you never miss a feed post from a friend, add them to your favorites and they’ll show up at the top. — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 26, 2022

The platform has announced that these new DM features are being rolled out to users worldwide. This global release ensures that everyone on the platform can take advantage of the enhanced messaging options and the latest tools for personalising their chats.