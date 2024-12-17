Instagram introduces new features for the holiday season

Instagram has launched a range of new features for the festive period, including Collages for Stories, seasonal 'Add Yours' templates, a New Year font, chat themes, and other updates aimed at enhancing user engagement.

The Collages tool allows users to create end-of-year-themed collections showcasing their highlights from 2024. Initially tested among select users last month, the feature has now been officially rolled out. Instagram is encouraging users to share their 2024 memories on Stories through this feature.

The platform has also introduced seasonal 'Add Yours' templates, designed to prompt user participation in holiday-themed Stories trends. These templates allow users to create personalised recaps by sharing their own moments and photos.

Additional updates include a New Year-themed font, a 'Countdown' text effect, and holiday chat themes. Instagram has also added a feature where selected phrases in Notes and direct messages receive special highlights in purple. A Like animation has been introduced for users who interact with end-of-year Stories, offering a custom celebratory experience.

The new features are available in the latest version of the Instagram app and are expected to boost engagement as social media usage spikes during the holiday season.