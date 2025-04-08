Instagram tests monthly recap feature for creator insights

Instagram is currently testing a new monthly recap feature designed to give creators a quick overview of their content performance.

According to screenshots shared by app researcher Yasser Masood, some users are seeing prompts to view a recap of their activity from the previous month. The feature presents a full-screen, Story-style slideshow that highlights key performance metrics.

The recap includes:

Total views on Reels and posts, with month-over-month comparisons



Views from non-followers



Activity insights and personalised tips to improve performance



Highlights of top-performing posts



Audience activity trends and posting suggestions

While this information is already available in Instagram's Insights section, many users don’t check it regularly. The monthly recap could serve as a useful reminder, delivered through notifications, to help creators stay aware of their profile’s performance.

The personalised tips and audience activity times could be especially valuable, as they provide data tailored to each user’s specific audience, rather than relying on generic “best time to post” suggestions.

Though not a groundbreaking addition, this feature could be a helpful nudge for creators aiming to optimise their content strategy and grow their presence on the platform.

Instagram has yet to comment on the broader rollout of this feature.