Instagram details new performance metrics, including audience growth insights

Instagram has begun rolling out a series of updates to its Insights tab, aimed at providing creators and businesses with more detailed information on how their content is performing.

One of the key changes is the introduction of more granular data for Reels. Users will now be able to see the exact moment within a Reel when a viewer has tapped the Like button. This metric is designed to help creators better understand which segments of their video content are generating engagement, potentially aiding in the development of future clips.

The update follows a similar approach used by YouTube, which already offers insight into audience retention and interaction points.

In addition, the platform is introducing new carousel post analytics. The update will display which specific image within a carousel was being viewed when a user tapped Like. While the data may not definitively indicate whether the engagement was tied to one image or the entire set, it offers users another layer of insight into carousel performance. This feature had been in testing for several weeks prior to its official launch.

Another addition is post-level demographic data, allowing users to examine more detailed information about the audience engaging with individual posts. The platform will also now highlight which posts have led to the highest number of new followers, providing clearer indicators of content that drives growth.

As part of a broader shift in its measurement strategy, Instagram is also replacing the 'Accounts Reached' graph with a focus on 'Views' as the primary performance metric. This change is in line with the platform’s earlier announcement from April 2024, which made view counts the default across all post formats, including videos and Stories.