Instagram tests Picture-in-Picture feature for Reels

Instagram is testing its Picture-in-Picture (PiP) playback for the app's reels section, which is said to enable users to continue watching reels outside the app.

The update was posted by an app researcher, Radu Oncescu, on threads, sharing screenshots of the to-be-introduced feature. As per the threads user, the former platform is prompting some users to try out the new picture-in-picture option, while there’s also a new toggle for PiP in the playback settings.

The PiP is a functional option for viewing content, not creating it, as noted by a media report.

Both TikTok and YouTube already offer the PiP feature.

According to the media reports, the platform chief, Adam Mosseri, was asked about the possibility of a PiP option back in March, as part of his weekly Q&A session. Mosseri said that he would look into it, and now it has led to the development of the functionality.

The new function could help the creators increase their retention rates and thus increase their reach.

The platform is testing this new feature with a small number of users now and is yet to confirm the app-wide launch.