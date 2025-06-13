Instagram has announced a series of updates aimed at boosting creative expression on the platform, including new in-app features and an artist-led campaign to highlight the creative process.
The platform’s latest initiative includes the ability for users to rearrange their profile grid, a long-requested feature now rolling out globally. This will allow greater control over how posts are displayed on users' profiles, enhancing customisation for creators and public figures.
Another update involves the integration of Spotify sharing in Instagram Notes, allowing users to share music clips directly in the text-based status feature. This builds on Instagram’s broader focus on music, with earlier rollouts of “Add Yours” music stickers, lyrics in Reels, and songs on user profiles.
The move is part of Instagram's ongoing strategy to compete with TikTok’s dominance in music discovery and creative content, particularly amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding TikTok’s future in the United States.
Instagram is also testing options for users to post content quietly, i.e., without notifying followers via their feed, as well as expanding access to trial Reels. Both measures are designed to reduce pressure and encourage more organic creativity within the app.
In parallel, Instagram is launching an artist-focused campaign featuring musicians and creators including Tyler, The Creator, Rosalía, Fred Again.., Nadia Lee Cohen, Cole Bennett, Clint 419, and Slawn. The campaign will showcase short films documenting their creative journeys, emphasising the role of experimentation and expression in their careers.
As part of the initiative, the platform also introduced a “Drafts” project to support emerging talent through funding, collaboration, and mentorship. Selected up-and-coming creatives, such as Sailorr, Tyrell Hampton, Young Emperors, and Jake Fleming, will receive support to develop and showcase new projects.
Finally, Instagram has unveiled a new font for Stories and Reels, based on Rosalía’s handwriting, as an additional personalisation tool for users.
These efforts reflect Instagram’s evolving positioning as a platform for creativity and culture, while also seeking to strengthen its appeal among music fans and emerging artists.