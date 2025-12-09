Instagram rolls out new option to re-share public stories

Instagram has introduced a new sharing feature that allows users to re-post any publicly available Story to their own Stories feed, expanding the platform’s existing re-share tools and increasing visibility for original creators.

The update enables users to tap and add a public Story directly to their own, with automatic credit displayed to the original poster. Until now, Instagram only allowed Stories re-sharing when a user was tagged. The new option extends that functionality to all public Stories, similar to the re-post tools for Reels and feed posts that were rolled out earlier this year.

Instagram says the broader ability to re-share content is designed to reduce the need for users to download, copy or manually re-upload posts, which can strip attribution. The company has been working to curb the influence of aggregator accounts that frequently re-publish material without linking back to the source. By making official re-sharing easier, Instagram aims to strengthen its creator ecosystem and ensure that original posters receive proper credit and engagement.

The company also notes that only a small proportion of users routinely publish original content, with most relying on passive consumption or private messaging. As public posting has declined in recent years, Instagram has introduced a series of measures aimed at supporting active creators and encouraging more direct amplification of their work.

The new tool is also expected to create more opportunities for brands, allowing followers to circulate promotional or campaign Stories more widely through personal networks.

While Instagram acknowledges the possibility of overuse or misuse, the platform has indicated confidence that the feature will not significantly disrupt user experience.

The re-share option for public Stories is rolling out to users globally.