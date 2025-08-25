Instagram adds Retention chart & Skip Rate as new performance metrics for reels

Instagram has introduced new performance metrics that are expected to help the creators better understand which of their content is skipped and how to retain the viewers till the end.

It is expected to provide more data on your content performance, so you can optimise for the most valuable elements.

It has added a ‘Retention’ chart for each reel that will indicate the percentage of views from the people who watched the creator's reel at each moment.

According to the app, the chart aims to let the creators know the moment when their audience loses interest and thus help them create better content.

The app noted, “With Retention, you’ll always see a downward slope, but the flatter the line, the more engaged your audience is. Retention shows you the moments in your Reel that keep or lose your viewers’ interest, so you can learn from each Reel you share.”

Additionally, the app has also replaced the ‘View rate’ metric with the ‘Skip rate’. The update is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

According to the app, while the view rate shows what percentage of viewers watched the reel past the first three seconds, the skip rate shows what percentage skipped the reel before the first three seconds.

Earlier, the app had rolled out a series of updates to its Insights tab, aimed at providing creators and businesses with more detailed information on how their content is performing.