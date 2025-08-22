Instagram rolls out feature to link reels, letting creators build series

Instagram has introduced a new feature that enables Reels creators to effectively build their own series by linking Reels clips to one another in-stream.

By using the new ‘Link a reel’ option within the composer, you can connect several reels into an ongoing set. You can also connect older reels by tapping the overflow menu and selecting the same.

According to the platform, if you have several clips of the same series or follow-ups to the same topic, it is expected to enable expanded storytelling in short format, while also giving creators another means to organise their content and make it easier for followers to discover more of the creator’s content.

To lead your audience through the sequence, you can connect them within the app, which will add a ‘Watch Part 2’ (or whatever number in the sequence) to the bottom of the clip.

The feature has been rolled out to all users since Friday.