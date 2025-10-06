Instagram rolls out Map feature in India with updates

Instagram has expanded its Map feature to India, allowing users to share their last active location with selected friends. Users can opt in or turn off location sharing at any time. The map also shows content from friends and creators posted from various locations.
Since its initial launch, the platform has made several improvements to the Map feature to clarify how location sharing works.
A persistent indicator at the top of the map now shows whether a user is sharing their location or if device location is off. An additional indicator under the profile photo in the Notes tray provides the same information.
The company also addressed confusion over tagged content, which some users thought automatically shared their location. Profile photos no longer appear on top of location-tagged content to clarify this.
Educational reminders now inform users that adding a location tag to a story, reel, or post will place it on the Map.
A preview feature has also been added, showing how content with a location tag will appear on the Map.
The feature was first announced in August in the U.S, following Snapchat’s Map feature. As per the earlier launch, the Map was accessible from the top of the Direct Messages inbox.