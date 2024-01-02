Instagram Stories update: Users will soon be able to share other profiles

Instagram is reportedly developing a new feature aimed at providing users with an additional advantage. The platform is expected to permit users to directly share other profiles within their Stories. This functionality would enable individuals to share the profiles of their favourite creators or celebrities on Instagram.
As per information shared by Alessandro Paluzzi on X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram is in the process of developing a feature that allows users to share the profiles of others directly within their Stories. The Story will showcase the first three posts, the profile name, and the bio of the shared user. Additionally, a "View Profile" option will be included.
#Instagram is working to add the ability to share someone else's profile in Stories on #Android as well 👀 pic.twitter.com/82ylRbWEC4— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) December 27, 2023
Instagram recently introduced a feature that allows users to create personalized "Add Yours" templates for their Stories. This feature empowers users to incorporate the "Add Yours" sticker into their stories, facilitating the addition of others' stories and their subsequent circulation. Viewers of these Stories will have the ability to see all the stories posted by users under the sticker.