Instagram tests DM scheduling feature

Instagram users may soon have a new tool to streamline their communication efforts. The platform is testing a direct message (DM) scheduling feature with a select group of users, allowing messages to be sent at optimal times.

The feature, currently available to some Android users, enables individuals to compose a message, then long-press the send button to access scheduling options. Users can select a specific date and time for their DMs to be delivered, making it easier to coordinate communication across time zones. This development could prove valuable for brands aiming to reach their audience during peak engagement periods or for users seeking to organise their outreach efforts more effectively.

As social media researcher Lindsey Gamble highlighted, this functionality aligns with Instagram's growing emphasis on DMs as a key mode of interaction.

The tool is particularly relevant for businesses looking to maintain consistent engagement. However, some may also turn to automated solutions, such as AI-powered bots, to handle DM responses. While automation can save time at scale, it risks coming across as impersonal or spammy, potentially harming brand trust.

Meta, Instagram’s parent company, has been exploring more advanced AI capabilities, including bots that mimic the style of creators and even video chatbots for fan interaction. These initiatives, showcased during Meta Connect 2024, reflect the company’s enthusiasm for AI-driven solutions.

For small businesses, the DM scheduling feature alone may suffice as a practical way to enhance communication. Once rolled out more widely, it could become an essential tool for optimising Instagram outreach.