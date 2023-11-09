Instagram tests feature to turn off read receipts in DMs

Instagram is introducing a new feature that will let users control whether or not their contacts can see when they've read their direct messages (DMs). Both Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Mosseri announced this feature on their broadcast channels.

The feature is being tested by a limited number of users, but it's expected to be rolled out to everyone soon. To enable it, users can go to their Privacy & Safety settings, and tap on 'Direct Messages'. Under the 'Who can see when you've read their messages' section, they can toggle the switch to "Hide read receipts."

This feature is similar to one that has been available on WhatsApp, another Meta-owned app, for many years. The new addition to Instagram will give users more control over their privacy.

Meta also plans to implement end-to-end encryption by default for Instagram DMs once they've completed the rollout for Messenger. In August, Meta announced that they aim to finish enabling end-to-end encryption by default on Messenger by the end of the year.