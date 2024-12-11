Instagram introduces Trial Reels for testing audience engagement

Instagram is introducing a new 'Trial' feature for Reels creators, aimed at helping them test the performance of their content with a select audience before sharing it widely.

The feature allows creators to share their Reels with a group of users who do not follow their account, enabling them to experiment with new genres, storytelling formats, or topics without risking their established audience's expectations. According to Instagram, this approach is designed to alleviate creators' concerns about overposting or deviating from their niche.

Creators opting for the Trial feature will find these Reels in the drafts section of their profile, where they remain hidden from their profile grid and Reels tab during the trial period. Only the creator will know that the content is part of a trial.

Within 24 hours of launching a trial, creators can access engagement metrics, including views, likes, comments, and shares, along with comparative insights from previous trials. Based on performance, creators can choose to either discard the Reel or share it with their followers. Additionally, the platform offers an option to automatically share trial Reels with followers if they perform well within the first 72 hours.

Trial Reels are currently available to selected creators and are set to roll out globally in the coming weeks.