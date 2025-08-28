Instagram rolls out tutorial series on using Edits app

Instagram has launched a new series that explores how to use different features of its ‘Edits’ video editing app.

Creator Adrian Per will host the new video series, exploring various ways in which creators can utilise the video editing app to enhance video clips.

The platform said, We’re excited to kick off a new series of Edits tutorials with omgadrian!... Stay tuned for more tips and tricks coming your way!”

According to the platform, the tutorial series will eventually span 20 episodes, covering topics such as how to use features like camera framing to how to come up with content ideas.

The first five episodes in the series are being launched today, looking at camera placement, using the teleprompter, and key frame editing, among other topics.

Further episodes are said to be launched throughout the rest of the year, providing an overview of key Edits tools that can help to maximise your content process, the platform noted.

The video editing platform has been getting weekly functional updates, the latest one being extended audio elements beyond the main video clip in their videos on the app, revised analytics and safe zone mapping, among others.

The platform reportedly says that all 20 episodes of the new series will eventually be available in a dedicated ‘Tutorials’ section on the Edits mini-site, while selected episodes will also be featured on the Creators profile in the Instagram app.