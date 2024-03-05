Instagram updates: Edit messages, pin chats, save stickers & more

Instagram has announced several new DM features to help users better connect with friends, express themselves, and organize their inboxes. A few of them are as follows:-
1) Edit your messages:-
- You can now modify messages up to 15 minutes after sending, whether it’s a typo or something that just doesn’t sound right.
- Holding down on the sent message while selecting "edit" from the drop-down menu will allow them to make the changes.
2) Pin Chats to the Top of the Inbox:-
- Up to three groups or 1:1 chats will soon be pinned for quick access, whether they are one's closest friends, family, or just chats they want at the top of their inbox.
- To make a chat the top chat in their inbox, users can swipe left on it or tap and hold on it. Next, press "pin." They can also choose to unpin a thread at any time.
3) Toggle Read Receipts in DMs
Read receipts conveniently let others know you’ve read their message. Users can now choose to turn read receipts on or off, for all of their chats or specific ones.
To turn it on or off for all chats:
- Go to account settings
- Tap Messages and story replies
- Tap Show read receipts
- Toggle read receipts on or off for all chats
4) Save Your Favorite Stickers and Upgrade Your Replies
- Users can now save their favourite stickers in DMs for easy access. They can press and hold on the sticker you want to save and they will find them at the top the next time they go to stickers.
- Additionally, stickers, GIFs, videos, photos and voice messages are available on replying to a message. Users can simply press and hold on to the message they want to reply to, select reply, and they can see options.
5) Personalize Your Chats With More Themes
- Users can set the mood for their chat using themes. Whether it’s planning for a get-together or some fun banter with friends, there’s a theme for that.
- To change the theme for a chat, tap the chat name up top, go into themes, and pick one of the themes available.