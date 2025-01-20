Instagram updates profile grid with vertical thumbnail display

Instagram has introduced a new vertical thumbnail format for profile grids, replacing the traditional square image display. The update aligns with the growing trend of vertical content, such as Reels, and mirrors TikTok’s design.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri explained the change, stating, “We started with the tall grid because most photos and videos that are uploaded to Instagram at this point are vertical and rectangles do a better job showing off those photos and videos.” He also acknowledged the disruption to users who customise their grids, adding that Instagram is working on tools to improve thumbnail customisation.
In addition, Instagram plans to integrate Highlights into the grid while providing an option to re-order grids entirely. Mosseri noted, “Highlights are a great way to showcase your favourite stories, but they are visually complicated and push your grid down. We’re building a tool so you can re-order your entire grid and make it whatever you want.”
These updates aim to optimise the platform for vertical content and give users greater control over their profile layouts. While the format change was flagged in August 2024, it has recently been rolled out to more users as part of Instagram’s broader strategy to position itself as a competitor to TikTok.
The platform is also exploring new posting options, including the ability to post directly to the grid, bypassing the feed. Users are encouraged to adapt their profiles to this new format as the changes are set to remain.