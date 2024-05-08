Instagram users gain access to Threads with new cross-posting feature

Meta is encouraging increased user engagement on Threads by introducing a new feature that allows for easy cross-posting from Instagram. This experiment includes a simple toggle option for users to share their Instagram content directly to Threads, as confirmed by Meta to TechCrunch. Users have reported seeing controls for cross-posting within their Instagram accounts, enabling them to share individual posts or activate the feature for all posts.

Meta clarified that this is a global trial allowing users to share images from Instagram to Threads, excluding the automatic sharing of Reels. With Instagram's focus shifting towards video content, Threads presents an alternative space for users to showcase their photography. Importantly, Meta emphasized that participation in this feature is optional and can be disabled at any time. When cross-posting, Instagram captions are converted into text for Threads, and hashtags are transformed into plain text.

Meta has consistently promoted Threads across its various platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram. Previous initiatives included displaying suggested Threads posts on both Facebook and Instagram, as well as testing cross-posting from Facebook to Threads. Alongside the cross-posting trial, Meta has implemented a creator bonus program on Threads to incentivize high-follower accounts to engage with the platform. During the Q1 2024 earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg highlighted Threads surpassing 150 million monthly active users.