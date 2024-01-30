Instagram users can now disable read receipts in DMs

Following its announcement in November, Instagram now allows users to disable read receipts for DMs. This feature enables users to manage the visibility of 'Read' and 'Seen' indicators at their discretion in message streams.

ever wanted to turn off DM read receipts? 🫣we got you pic.twitter.com/eUk7WPSR2l — Instagram (@instagram) January 24, 2024

Instagram users can now hide the 'Seen' signal, keeping others in suspense about whether their direct message has been read. This feature can be activated by tapping the user's name (or group chat name) in each chat

As demonstrated in this example, users can now disable read receipts through their Instagram Direct inbox. Each chat has the option to change the configuration. The user's name (or group chat name) can be tapped to enable the new feature. Next, choose 'Privacy & Safety' and turn off 'Read Receipts'.

Since some people become a little agitated if you don't answer messages on time, it could be a useful method to prevent unwarranted stress about your lack of response.

There is a method to avoid having to disable read receipts for every chat by turning them off for all users in your 'Messages and Story Replies' settings.