JioStar, Zee, Sony among top bidders in DD Freedish slot auction

The second day of the 7th annual DD Freedish e-auctions saw seven additional slots allocated, bringing the total to 11.

JioStar secured its second slot on Tuesday, acquiring Star Utsav for ₹18.25 crore in Bucket A+, while Zee Entertainment claimed the remaining slot in the category, obtaining Big Magic for ₹17.25 crore.

On the first day of bidding, Colors Rishtey, Sony PAL, Zee Anmol, and Sun Neo emerged as successful bidders, with prices rising approximately 20% above the reserve price of ₹15 crore.

The auction’s Bucket A, designated for the movie genre, witnessed intense competition, with broadcasters paying up to 41% above the base price of ₹12 crore. JioStar placed both the highest and lowest bids in this category, securing Star Utsav Movies for ₹16.95 crore and Colours Cineplex Bollywood for ₹15.65 crore.

Additionally, the network acquired a slot for Colours Cineplex Superhits at ₹16.5 crore. Meanwhile, Zee Anmol Cinema and Sony WAH also secured spots, bidding ₹16.55 crore and ₹16.6 crore, respectively.