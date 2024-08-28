Digital media entities and influencers now eligible for govt ads

The Karnataka Digital Advertising Guidelines 2024 have been introduced by the Department of Information and Public Relations(DIPR). According to these guidelines, social media personalities, including influencers are now going to be eligible for government advertisement. The guidelines are effective immediately and will stay that way for the next five years.

The primary target of the government is to use this opportunity to disseminate schemes and policies to the new generation and the internet-savvy public. The guidelines also target a broad spectrum of digital media platforms, which ensures the government's message reaches a diverse audience.

The guidelines define digital media entity as “any platform such as web portals, news aggregators, web site, etc., that uses hardware, software and internet to enable the exchange of information or communication, or delivery of service, goods or commerce.”This means a wide range of platforms are going to be eligible for this, including popular streaming platforms like Netflix, and Amazon Prime, Search engines like Google, Bing and even fintech platforms like Google Pay and Phone Pe.

The category of eligible influencers has been segregated into three separate categories. Nano, Micro and Maacro Influencers. Nano influencers typically have around 10,000 followers, Micro-influencers usually have 10,000 to 100,000 followers and Macro influencers, who are usually more popular and have larger engagement have around 100,000 followers or more. Various eligibility criteria have been set by the government which vary depending upon the nature of the personality or agency.

Eligibility criteria for digital media entities

Digital media entities must be at least one year old.

They should have been continuously publishing content for at least one year without any interruption.

Must adhere to other unspecified guidelines for content and ethical standards.

Eligibility criteria for digital advertising agencies

Agencies must be legally incorporated in Karnataka or have a fully operational office in the state.

They require a valid Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration.

Must have existing contracts with major digital platforms like Google and Meta.

Must have clearance from digital media entities to run government campaigns on their respective platforms.

The duty of regulation and monitoring will carried out by the Department of Information and Public Relations(DIPR) to ensure compliance. To qualify for advertisements,agencies and media entities must be empanelled with the DIPR.

This new move signifies a shift towards recognising digital media’s role in public communication, The guidelines will likely encourage greater participation from digital influencers and agencies when it comes to promoting government initiatives.