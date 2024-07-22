Ad legend Brendan Conan Pereira passes away at 96

Ad legend Brendan Conan Pereira, who co-founded Chaitra Advertising, now known as Leo Burnett, has passed away at the age of 96.

Pereira’s journey in the advertising world began in 1945 when he started studying at the J.J. Institute of Applied Arts. In 1949, he joined L.A. Stronachs Advertising as an apprentice before moving to D.J. Keymer (now O&M) as a visualizer and assistant to the art director.

After spending a few years in the States, Pereira returned to India in 1960 and joined Aiyars Advertising as the Creative Director. In 1972, he, along with Walter Saldanha, co-founded the now Leo Burnett, but he left the agency in 1983 to establish his consultancy Glima.

One cannot speak of Brendan Conan Pereira without mentioning his iconic campaigns that have become part of India's cultural fabric. His innovative approach and keen understanding of the Indian consumer led to advertisements that were not just memorable but also transformative. Brendan's work with brands like Limca, Thums Up, and Bajaj brought a new dimension to advertising, making it more relatable and engaging for the masses.

Pereira was the President of the Communication Arts Guild (CAG), Mumbai, from 1976 to 1993, and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 1993. In 2014, he received a lifetime achievement award from the Cathedral of the Holy Name Archdiocese, Mumbai.

Pereira retired in 2001 but remained active in charity work for the church and various NGOs, leaving behind a legacy of creativity, mentorship, and community service.

In remembering Brendan, we honor a legend whose work transcended the boundaries of creativity and entered the realm of pure artistry. His legacy will live on in the stories he told, the brands he built, and the hearts he touched.

Rest in peace, Brendan Conan Pereira. Your story will forever be a part of ours.