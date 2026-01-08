LinkedIn expands AI job search to multiple languages

LinkedIn has announced that its artificial intelligence-powered job search feature is being rolled out globally this month, expanding access to members using English, Spanish, German, French and Portuguese.

Announcing the development via a post on the platform, Erran Berger, Vice President of Product Engineering at LinkedIn, noted that the traditional job searches on the professional networking platform often relied on specific keywords and fixed filters, which could limit results. The AI-driven tool allows users to describe the type of role they are looking for in natural, conversational language, with the system interpreting those inputs to suggest relevant job opportunities.

Building and scaling the feature required changes to how job search has traditionally worked on the platform, including a deeper analysis of job roles, skills and how users describe their career goals. The global rollout involved adapting the system to account for cultural differences, variations in job titles and how career aspirations are expressed across languages.

More than 1.3 million LinkedIn members are already using the AI-powered job search feature daily, with over 25 million searches conducted each week, Berger noted.

“These numbers speak to the significant impact, and we’re thrilled to continue expanding its reach to our global community,” he said.

LinkedIn had first announced the broader set of AI-driven career discovery tools in May last year. The features are designed to make job searches more intuitive, particularly for users who may not know the exact job titles or industry terms that match their experience and interests.