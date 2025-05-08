LinkedIn introduces conversational AI to streamline job searches

LinkedIn has introduced a suite of artificial intelligence-driven features aimed at making career discovery more intuitive for users, the company announced this week.

The new AI-powered job search tool allows users to describe their ideal job using natural, conversational language. The system then interprets these inputs to suggest relevant roles, even in cases where users are unsure of specific job titles or industry terminology.

“This new search experience lets members describe their goals in their own words and get results that truly reflect what they’re looking for—even roles they didn’t know existed,” LinkedIn said in a statement.

The move is part of LinkedIn’s wider push to integrate AI across the platform, aligning with parent company Microsoft’s broader investments in artificial intelligence, including its backing of OpenAI.

According to the company, the tool draws on data from its Economic Graph, a proprietary system built on insights from over one billion members. LinkedIn said it is the first time it has applied large language models (LLMs) across its entire job search and recommendation infrastructure.

Unlike traditional job search engines that rely on filters and keywords, the updated system mirrors a conversation with a career advisor. Users can type queries such as 'I want to find entry-level jobs in video games' or 'Use marketing skills to help cancer research', and the system will return relevant listings.

In addition to AI-powered job matching, LinkedIn is introducing several updates to enhance the job search experience. Listings will now include employer verification status and estimated response times, while new features will assess and display a candidate’s compatibility with a role based on their profile.

Premium subscribers will gain access to deeper insights, including match ratings and suggestions to improve their job prospects.

LinkedIn Learning is also incorporating more AI tools, including mock interviews and coaching features to help users prepare for job applications. Scenario-based learning modules will simulate key professional conversations, such as salary negotiations and referral requests, and provide feedback tailored to users’ skill gaps.

A 'Career Journey' tool is also being rolled out to help users define career goals and create personalised learning plans.

The latest updates signal LinkedIn’s attempt to embedd AI in its platform to simplify the job search process and support users’ long-term professional development.