LinkedIn limits competitor analytics to premium company pages

LinkedIn will soon restrict access to certain analytics features, previously available for free, to paid subscribers of its Premium Company Pages starting October 15.

The update will allow Premium Company Page users, who pay at least $99 per month, to compare data from up to nine competitor pages and view trending posts from three competitors. These insights were earlier accessible to all company page admins without a subscription.

The change is part of the platform’s broader strategy to grow its subscription-based offerings. The company launched its business packages in April last year, and since then, Premium Company Pages have recorded nearly 80% subscriber growth quarter-over-quarter, making it one of its fastest-growing products.

The company noted that by limiting certain tools to paid users, the platform aims to increase uptake of its premium plans and reduce support costs. Social media platforms are also seen putting their advanced analytics and engagement tools behind paywalls to encourage subscription growth.

While advertising tends to remain the platform’s main source of revenue, it continues to expand its paid services, with features like competitor insights now becoming part of its add-on packages for businesses seeking deeper performance analysis.