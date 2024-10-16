LinkedIn expands AI campaign creation with video options

LinkedIn has announced new advertising options aimed at capitalising on the rising popularity of video content on its platform, along with improvements to its automated campaign creation process.

Lindsey Edwards, Vice President, Product Management, LinkedIn said in an official blog post, "Capturing attention and engaging with the 95% of buyers who are out-of-market is one of the biggest challenges facing B2B marketers today, especially when 81% of B2B buyers choose to purchase from brands they already know on day one. Understanding how buyers like to receive information and then developing your marketing campaign based on those insights and your business objectives is critical."

Key updates include enhancements to LinkedIn’s Live Event Ads, which offer businesses new ways to promote their live-stream events. Among the features are 'Thought Leader Ads', enabling companies to promote user posts linked directly to live events. The platform is also introducing a 30-second sneak peek video feature to further engage targeted users. Additionally, the platform is adding more targeting options for event promotions.

In a broader move to expand video content opportunities, the platform is extending its 'Wire' program, initially available only in the U.S., to brands in the EU. This program allows brands to run in-stream video ads alongside trusted publisher content, tapping into the video’s growing influence on B2B purchasing decisions.

Video Ad Format in Accelerate

Finally, the platform is updating its 'Accelerate' automated campaign creation tool, which leverages AI to streamline ad creation. New features include the ability to use video or document ads in campaigns, with further campaign objectives such as brand awareness and website conversions set to roll out in the coming months. These changes reflect the platforms' response to its growing engagement with video content.





