LinkedIn launches Live Event Ads

LinkedIn introduces its Live Event Ads - a new global ad format to help companies increase event registrations, build brand awareness, and drive measurable results from investments in events.

Live events are gaining popularity as professionals look for new ways to learn and network with their peers and industry leaders. According to LinkedIn data, the number of professionals viewing events on LinkedIn has grown by 34% year-over-year. To enable companies to reach the right people and deepen relationships by dynamically engaging with prospective buyers, LinkedIn is testing Live Event Ads that will allow them to promote their live event before, during, and after it takes place.

Speaking on this new ad format, Matt Tindale, Head of Enterprise Solutions, APAC, said: “We’re always considering new ways to reach engaged decision-makers across our community of 1 billion professionals on LinkedIn. With only 5% of buyers in-market for a new purchase at any given time, it’s imperative for companies to consistently engage their audience in creative ways across multiple channels - from live events to video ads - to ensure their brand is memorable when it's time to buy. With the introduction of Live Event Ads, brands can share their live event with the right people, nurture an online community, and build their brand with decision-makers. This ad format offers brands the opportunity to create an authentic, two-way dialogue with audiences, to bolster trust and reputation.”

In addition to Live Event Ads, LinkedIn is also introducing new ad offerings and measurement tools to help brands drive impact in a competitive environment: