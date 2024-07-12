LinkedIn to roll out access to its Accelerate campaigns globally

LinkedIn is set to increase access to its automated 'Accelerate' campaigns, leveraging AI to streamline the entire process of creating campaigns.

Initially introduced in a limited testing phase since last October, Accelerate campaigns analyze the URL provided during campaign setup and your company’s LinkedIn profile to generate a tailored overview for your ideal LinkedIn campaign.

The feature will enable LinkedIn’s AI systems to autonomously create the brand's entire campaign. All they need to do is provide a URL for the product they wish to promote, and the system handles everything else, including incorporating creative elements through the integration of Microsoft Designer.

As previously mentioned, LinkedIn initiated testing of Accelerate with selected partners late last year, receiving positive feedback, which has prompted its global expansion to all advertisers, starting with English language support.

LinkedIn is also introducing new features, such as integrating customer data and exclusion lists into Accelerate campaign targeting. Additionally, it is enhancing its AI marketing assistant to accommodate more queries during the campaign creation process.

The assistant will now offer guidance on optimizing campaigns, covering aspects from targeting to creative elements, thereby enhancing its utility and value as a tool.

While relinquishing full campaign control to an AI system may seem unsettling, LinkedIn assures that the outcomes speak for themselves. According to LinkedIn, Accelerate campaigns have enhanced campaign creation efficiency by 15% and reduced the cost per action by 52% compared to Classic campaigns.

Additionally, LinkedIn plans to make Accelerate campaigns accessible to all advertisers worldwide 'in the coming months.'