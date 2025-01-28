LinkedIn tests real time News Banner in India

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, announced on Tuesday that it is trialling a new ‘news banner’ feature in India. The initiative aims to help professionals stay informed about timely news stories and developments relevant to their industries.

The News Banner will appear at the top of users’ feeds, highlighting breaking or significant news stories. By clicking on the banner, members can access a curated collection of articles and posts related to the story, offering deeper insights and perspectives.

The feature is curated by LinkedIn’s editorial team, which includes over 600 million professionals across 134 countries and operates in 14 languages. The team collaborates with top publishers and journalists to ensure the content is credible and relevant. The stories showcased will be from the past 24 hours, ensuring users receive real-time updates.

Nirajita Banerjee, Senior Managing Editor of LinkedIn News India, emphasised the importance of staying informed in a rapidly changing professional landscape. “Work is changing fast, and staying informed with timely professional developments has never been more important,” she said in a post on the platform.

Banerjee added that the news banner is designed to highlight stories that shape the professional world, providing users with real-time perspectives and insights. To help users understand the feature better, she also shared a video explaining how it works and its benefits.

Users have the option to remove a story by clicking the 'x' on the top-right corner of the banner, which will hide it for 24 hours. Additionally, notification preferences can be adjusted in the feed settings to tailor the experience according to individual preferences.

The news banner is currently being tested in the United States, Canada, and India, and is available on both desktop and mobile platforms. This move aligns with LinkedIn’s broader goal of becoming a hub for professional news and insights, helping its members stay ahead in their careers.

As the feature rolls out, LinkedIn aims to gather feedback from users to refine and improve its functionality, ensuring it meets the needs of professionals worldwide.