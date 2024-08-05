LinkedIn adds Verification Badges for Organisation Pages

LinkedIn is introducing verification badges for LinkedIn Pages, helping members and customers quickly find the official Page for an organisation they intend to engage with.

At launch, a select number of LinkedIn Pages will be verified. According to its blog post, if a Page is verified, a shield-shape badge will be visible on the Page next to the organisation’s name. This badge is visible to Page admins and members viewing that Page.

As per LinkedIn, a verification badge on a LinkedIn Page helps signal to members and customers that this is an official Page for the organisation, and in turn, helps the organisation build trust with its audience. This feature is aimed at promoting authenticity on the platform.

Multiple factors are taken into consideration when determining if a Page is verified. These factors include:

Accuracy of certain data points on the Page (example: location, website URL)

Active Page admin presence

Page is claimed (not a Listing Page)

Compliance with LinkedIn policies

Users will start to see verification badges on a limited number of LinkedIn Pages this month. If an organisation’s Page isn’t verified, admins can submit a request and join a waitlist for potential future verification.

The platform has mentioned that waitlists will be reviewed periodically, and submitting a waitlist request doesn’t guarantee that the Page will be granted a verification badge. LinkedIn will expand the feature's availability in the coming months.