LinkedIn adds verified AI skills to member profiles

LinkedIn has introduced a new feature that allows members to display verified generative AI skills on their profiles, aiming to help professionals show AI-related proficiency without taking formal tests.

The update was announced by Hari Srinivas, Vice President of Product, LinkedIn, in a post on the platform. In a video accompanying the post, Srinivas explained how users can add AI fluency credentials to their LinkedIn profiles and resumes.

“There’s a new product we’re launching today that helps you better prove your skills, a key part of getting hired,” Srinivas said.

According to Srinivas, many companies are seeking workers with AI-related skills. To support this demand, the platform has partnered with several AI-focused companies, including Descript, Lovable, Relay.app and Replit. These partners verify a user’s proficiency based on actual usage of their tools, rather than through traditional exams.

The platform described the system as a new form of certification that reflects real-world experience.

Additional partners, including Gamma, GitHub and Zapier, are expected to join the program in the coming months.

Srinivas noted that AI skill verification is still an emerging area and said LinkedIn plans to refine the feature based on user feedback.