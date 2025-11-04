Private social networking app Locket hits 91 mn installs

Private social networking app Locket has seen growing popularity among Gen Alpha users following the launch of its new feature, Rollcall, TechCrunch reported.

The app, which allows friends to share photos directly to their home screen widgets, first gained traction in 2022 after leveraging Apple’s widget system to create a personal social network experience. Its latest addition, the Rollcall, builds on this model by using Apple’s Live Activities feature - allowing updates to appear on the iPhone Lock Screen and Dynamic Island.

The media report quoted Locket CEO Matt Moss that the feature is designed to prompt users to share their favourite photos from the past week.

According to Appfigures data, the app has surpassed 91 million lifetime installs across iOS and Android. Within the first week of the feature’s release, users shared more than a million posts, and over 25% of the app’s active users now participate weekly.

Crossed 1M posts this weekend and 2M users! So cool to see 💛 https://t.co/QxVfc7Rpql — Matt Moss (@thefuturematt) October 13, 2025

Around 80% of the feature’s early active users belong to Gen Alpha, a group that uses the app more as a primary communication tool compared to Gen Z.

The app is exploring ways to expand the feature beyond photos to include videos, music, and prompts that help users recall weekly memories.

It is also looking for ways to turn digital interactions into real-world connections, such as reminders to reach out to friends. Moss noted that Locket’s focus remains on genuine connection rather than short-term engagement.

The app currently operates on a subscription model and has more than 100,000 subscribers. The 15-person company has been profitable since last year.