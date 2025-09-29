Meta to offer paid ad-free Facebook & Instagram in UK

Meta is soon expected to offer UK users the choice to subscribe to Facebook and Instagram to use the platforms without ads, following guidance from the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). The subscription will give people the option to continue using the services for free with personalised ads or pay to opt out.

UK users over 18 will be notified about the subscription option, which will initially be dismissible to give them time to decide. The subscription will cost £2.99 per month on the web and £3.99 per month on iOS and Android for the first Meta account. Additional accounts linked via Meta Accounts Centre will incur a reduced fee of £2/month on the web or £3/month on iOS and Android. The higher mobile prices reflect Apple and Google’s in-app purchasing fees.

The company said personal data will not be used for advertising for users who subscribe, but free users will continue to see personalised ads. Tools such as Ad Preferences and ‘Why am I seeing this ad?’ will remain available to help users control their ad experience. The company emphasised that it does not sell personal data to advertisers.

It said the move responds to recent ICO guidance and aims to give UK users a clear choice about personalised advertising while maintaining free access to the platforms.

The company noted that in 2024, its advertising technologies were linked to £65 billion in economic activity and over 357,000 jobs in the UK.