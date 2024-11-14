Meta considers Ads for Threads as user numbers surge

Since Meta’s launch of Threads, speculation has been rife over when Meta might introduce ads, capitalising on its rapidly growing user base. While Meta initially assured that Threads wouldn’t feature ads until it reached one billion users, recent developments suggest that ads may arrive sooner than anticipated. Threads has seen significant growth, reaching 275 million active users, which has prompted discussions on its future monetisation.

Reports indicate that the platform could bring ads to Threads as early as next year. However, the platform maintains that, for now, its focus is on enhancing user value, rather than revenue generation through ads. It has consistently emphasised that Threads ads are not an immediate priority, a stance reinforced by its recent earnings discussions, where the company stated it doesn’t view Threads as a key driver of revenue in 2025. This perspective suggests that the platform remains cautious in its approach, focused on cultivating engagement and user satisfaction before introducing ad placements.