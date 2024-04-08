Meta enhances content policy with 'Made with AI' labeling

Meta has announced updates to its policy regarding AI-generated content, including the introduction of a "Made with AI" label starting in May. The policy will extend to content on Instagram, Facebook, and Threads.

Recognizing the limitations of its current policy, Meta aims to broaden its scope by labeling more video, audio, and image content as AI-generated. These labels will be applied when users disclose the use of AI tools or when Meta detects standard AI image indicators, although specifics on the detection system were not provided.

These changes stem from recommendations and feedback from Meta's Oversight Board and are intended to address the evolving landscape of AI-generated content. The previous policy, created in 2020, focused primarily on prohibiting AI-edited videos that misrepresented individuals' speech but did not cover the wider array of AI-generated content now prevalent online.

Meta also plans to adjust its moderation approach for AI-generated material, starting in July. Instead of outright removal, material not violating other community guidelines will receive additional context. However, content violating rules such as those against bullying, voter interference, and harassment will still be subject to removal, irrespective of its AI origin.