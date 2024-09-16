Meta's AI development gets approval to access U.K. public posts

Meta has received approval from British authorities to use public user posts from Facebook and Instagram for AI training. This follows a pause in July due to regulatory concerns. The approval allows the company to begin training its generative AI models with content shared by adult users in the U.K.

In its offical blog,The company said “We will begin training for AI at Meta using public content shared by adults on Facebook and Instagram in the UK over the coming months. This means that our generative AI models will reflect British culture, history, and idiom, and that UK companies and institutions will be able to utilise the latest technology.”

The company frames the initiative as a means to reflect British culture and idiom, aiming to present the training as beneficial for local culture and technology. The primary goal, however, is to enhance AI’s understanding of language and context by using human interaction data to improve the accuracy of responses.

The company's use of public posts is backed by legal provisions around 'legitimate interests' under U.K. law. It emphasises that it will not use private messages or information from users under 18 for AI training. Only public posts, comments, photos, and captions from adult users will be utilised.

Meta has also obtained permission from Brazilian authorities to use public posts for AI training, marking progress in its global AI development. E.U. authorities are still deliberating restrictions on the use of European user data for AI training. Meta has had to add an opt-out option for E.U users due to concerns around data privacy.

Meta’s president of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, has criticised the E.U. for potentially hindering technological advancement with stringent regulations, suggesting that Europe should align more with U.S. practices to foster innovation. Despite Meta’s assurances, concerns remain about the potential inclusion of sensitive content in AI training.

For users who prefer not to have their data used, Meta advises switching to private profiles. Meta plans to inform U.K. users about the new data usage policy this week.