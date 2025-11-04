Meta updates AI-driven ad tools for app advertisers

Meta has introduced updates to its AI-powered advertising tools to help app advertisers better define and achieve their goals, such as app installs, in-app purchases, or higher return on ad spend (ROAS). The company said its focus remains on giving advertisers and agencies more control over how AI understands and delivers business outcomes.
For advertisers focused on in-app purchases, it is said to offer two optimisation options - one to maximise conversion volume and another to maximise the value of those conversions. The company said that campaigns optimised for conversion value now deliver a 29% higher ROAS compared to those optimised for volume.
Yang Jing, UA Manager at FunPlus, said, “We've seen value optimisation performance improve by 5 percent over the past year and it’s now over 20 percent better than when we focus on the volume of conversion. This uplift means we’re acquiring higher-value players more efficiently and driving stronger ROAS and in-game monetisation across our titles."
Alexandr Snopkov, Lead UA Manager at CrazyLabs, added, “At CrazyLabs, value optimisation campaigns have significantly boosted our portfolio performance. On iOS, VO has become the leading campaign type for our IAP-focused titles, such as Coffee Mania, driving standout results. Beyond the numbers, VO has brought the stability and scalability we were looking for in our UA strategy with Meta Ads."
Some advertisers are also allocating more budgets to their value optimisation campaigns. “In the last 90 days, we spent about 85% of our user acquisition investment with Meta on Value Optimisation for our RPG, Heroes & Dragons,” said Guy Galin, Head of User Acquisition at Banditos Studio. “We are pleased with the results and plan to continue scaling the VO campaigns in the upcoming months.”
The company is also said to be aligning its ad measurement models more closely with Mobile Measurement Partners (MMPs) such as Adjust, Airbridge, AppsFlyer, Branch, Kochava, Singular, and Tenjin. These partnerships are aimed at improving consistency between its attribution models and third-party analytics that advertisers use to assess campaign effectiveness.
With the aim to strengthen this alignment, the company has updated how it defines ‘new users’ for app promotion campaigns based on each MMP’s reattribution window. Advertisers using AppsFlyer can now set flexible reattribution windows of 0 to 180 days, while those using Adjust and Singular will have a 180-day exclusion window.
According to Meta, these updates are part of ongoing efforts to ensure its AI tools better understand what advertisers value most, helping them achieve conversions that more accurately reflect their business goals.