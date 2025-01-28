Meta AI uses Facebook & Instagram data to tailor responses

Meta is rolling out improvements to Meta AI, its cross-platform chatbot, introducing a memory feature that allows the bot to remember details from user conversations. This update, which is available in the U.S. and Canada for Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp users on iOS and Android, enables Meta AI to retain specific information shared by users. For instance, users can tell the chatbot about their interests, such as a love for travel or learning new languages, and Meta AI will remember these details for future interactions.

Image: Meta

The memory feature works by recalling important details from past conversations, similar to memory functions seen in other AI chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. For example, if a user previously mentioned being vegan and asks Meta AI for breakfast ideas, the bot will take that dietary preference into account. Meta notes that the chatbot will not retain memories from group chats and users can delete any memories at their discretion.

Image: Meta

In addition to the memory feature, Meta AI will now utilise account information from across Meta’s apps to provide personalised recommendations. This could include data such as a user’s home location from their Facebook profile or recently viewed Instagram videos. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted the new capabilities, noting that the chatbot had helped him generate creative bedtime stories for his daughters, remembering that they enjoy mermaids.

The personalised recommendations will initially be available on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram for users in the U.S. and Canada. However, there will be no option to opt out of this feature, according to a Meta spokesperson.

While Meta is positioning these updates as improvements to enhance user experience, concerns about data privacy may arise, especially given the company’s controversial history with user data. With limited trust in Meta’s handling of personal information, the reception of these updates remains uncertain.