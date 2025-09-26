Meta introduces AI video feed in Meta AI app

Meta has rolled out a new update to its Meta AI app, introducing an early preview of 'Vibes', a feed for creating and sharing short-form, AI-generated videos. The feature is available within the Meta AI app and on meta.ai.

The Vibes feed displays AI-generated videos from creators and communities, with personalisation expected to improve over time. Users can create videos from scratch, work with existing content, or remix videos from the feed by adding visuals, music, or adjusting styles.

Videos made through Vibes can be shared directly to the feed, sent in direct messages, or cross-posted to Instagram and Facebook stories and reels. Users who encounter an AI-generated video on Instagram will also have the option to tap through and remix it in the Meta AI app.

In addition to this feed, the AI app continues to function as a hub for managing AI glasses, capturing photos and videos, and accessing the Meta AI assistant for information and ideas.

The company said it is collaborating with visual artists and creators to build more advanced creation tools and models, which are expected to be expanded more widely in the future.