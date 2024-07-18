Meta to allow in-depth research on Instagram's effects on teenagers

In a bid to address long-standing accusations regarding the platform’s negative impact on teenagers, Meta is launching a ‘small pilot program' allowing researchers to study Instagram's effects on young users. This initiative is part of a broader expansion of its restrictive research program.

According to The Atlantic, Meta will start accepting proposals for research focused on specific areas, such as the regional differences in the effects of social media use. Up to seven research submissions will be accepted, with approved researchers gaining access to relevant Instagram usage data from participants. This data might include the number of accounts followed and patterns of app usage.

While Meta will still withhold certain data, such as user demographics and specific post information, the goal is to provide deeper insights into whether Instagram is detrimental to teens. This move follows a significant report by The Wall Street Journal three years ago, which suggested Meta ignored its internal findings that Instagram was particularly harmful to teen girls. Meta refuted these claims, arguing that the research was too limited to draw broad conclusions.

Other studies have echoed concerns about Instagram’s negative impact on teenagers, citing issues like negative comparison and bullying. The new research projects aim to uncover the truth and help Meta refine its policies to better protect teens. Meta has been continuously adding tools to safeguard young users and hopes that this new information will further enhance its efforts.

The Center for Open Science will oversee the Instagram study, ensuring Meta does not control the publication of the results. Despite keeping its data tightly controlled since the Cambridge Analytica scandal, this initiative signals a potential shift towards greater transparency for Meta.