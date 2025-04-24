Meta & Apple penalised heavily by EU for violating Digital Markets Act

The European Commission has imposed major fines on Meta and Apple for violations of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), marking one of the most significant enforcement actions under the bloc’s new digital regulations. Meta has been fined €200 million for failing to offer users a genuine choice regarding personal data use in its subscription model, while Apple has been fined €500 million for breaching anti-steering obligations.

The penalty relates to Meta’s introduction of a paid, ad-free experience for users in response to EU privacy laws, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA). In late 2023, Meta launched a €9.99 monthly subscription that allowed European users to access Facebook and Instagram without having their personal data used for advertising purposes.

While Meta claimed the move aligned with regulatory requirements and allowed users a clear opt-out path from data tracking, critics argued the model violated the spirit of the GDPR by effectively monetising data privacy. Advocacy groups labelled the move as promoting “data capitalism” and undermining user rights, prompting further scrutiny by EU authorities.

In response to regulatory pushback, Meta offered to reduce the subscription price, but the Commission proceeded with enforcement action related to the period the original pricing was in place.

Meta criticised the decision, suggesting it reflects a broader trend of targeting U.S.-based tech companies. In a statement, Joel Kaplan, Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, said, “The European Commission is attempting to handicap successful American businesses while allowing Chinese and European companies to operate under different standards. This isn’t just about a fine; the Commission forcing us to change our business model effectively imposes a multi-billion-dollar tariff on Meta.”

The company further argued that restrictions on personalised advertising may negatively impact European businesses and economies by reducing access to effective ad tools.

The development adds to a growing list of EU enforcement actions against Meta. The company has paid more than $1 billion annually in fines for issues ranging from data privacy violations to alleged competition law breaches. EU regulators have also challenged Meta’s integration of services and use of third-party publisher content.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between U.S. technology firms and European regulators, with broader implications for transatlantic digital policy. The fine may prompt renewed diplomatic discussion, particularly with the current U.S. administration showing interest in defending domestic tech giants. Several American officials, including members of the Federal Communications Commission and Vice President JD Vance, have criticised EU digital legislation, including the Digital Services Act, as inconsistent with American values around free speech and commerce.

While Meta has indicated it will continue to engage with regulators, the company also appears to be seeking support from U.S. officials to push back against what it views as discriminatory measures.

The European Commission has not yet commented publicly on Meta’s response to the ruling.