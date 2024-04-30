Meta unveils its bonus program for creators on Threads

To boost engagement, Meta is running a limited-time bonus program for Threads.
Recently, many accounts have talked about the program, with Meta confirming that invited creators have unique requirements for bonuses. While it's currently limited to U.S. creators, there's a chance it could expand to other regions depending on its success.
This program could encourage Instagram users with significant followers to post more on Threads, possibly bringing some of their Instagram followers over to the new platform. Instagram already suggests Threads content within its app, leading users to explore Threads.
The new bonus program offers a valuable opportunity for creators aiming to build an audience on Threads. However, the monetary incentives may be short-term, as Meta hasn't provided a detailed plan for creators to earn long-term revenue on Threads.