Meta unveils its bonus program for creators on Threads

To be eligible, influencers must have a public Threads profile and follow Instagram's creator incentive terms for bonuses, with Meta stating that eligibility is based on factors like post performance and the total number of posts.

To boost engagement, Meta is running a limited-time bonus program for Threads.

Recently, many accounts have talked about the program, with Meta confirming that invited creators have unique requirements for bonuses. While it's currently limited to U.S. creators, there's a chance it could expand to other regions depending on its success.

Meta's support page details the criteria for creators invited to the Threads bonus program. To be eligible, they must have a public Threads profile and follow Instagram's creator incentive terms for bonuses. Meta indicated that bonus eligibility depends on factors like post-performance, measured by views, and the total number of posts.

Certain content restrictions also apply. For instance, a post must receive at least 2,500 views to qualify for a bonus. Posts containing copyrighted material, those with no text, or those with artificially boosted views are ineligible. Additionally, Meta specified that posts must not contain watermarks from other platforms like TikTok or YouTube, and brand partnership posts are not eligible for the bonus program.

Creators can monitor their earnings through the professional dashboard, but Meta indicated that to receive a bonus payout, they might need to meet a minimum earnings threshold. If they don't reach this minimum, they won't receive a payout, although they might still be invited to participate in future bonus programs.

This program could encourage Instagram users with significant followers to post more on Threads, possibly bringing some of their Instagram followers over to the new platform. Instagram already suggests Threads content within its app, leading users to explore Threads.

The new bonus program offers a valuable opportunity for creators aiming to build an audience on Threads. However, the monetary incentives may be short-term, as Meta hasn't provided a detailed plan for creators to earn long-term revenue on Threads.

