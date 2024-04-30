Meta unveils its bonus program for creators on Threads

Meta's support page details the criteria for creators invited to the Threads bonus program. To be eligible, they must have a public Threads profile and follow Instagram's creator incentive terms for bonuses. Meta indicated that bonus eligibility depends on factors like post-performance, measured by views, and the total number of posts.

Certain content restrictions also apply. For instance, a post must receive at least 2,500 views to qualify for a bonus. Posts containing copyrighted material, those with no text, or those with artificially boosted views are ineligible. Additionally, Meta specified that posts must not contain watermarks from other platforms like TikTok or YouTube, and brand partnership posts are not eligible for the bonus program.