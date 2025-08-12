Meta updates Brand Rights Protection Suite to help businesses report scams

Meta has introduced new updates in its Brand Rights Protection product on Monday, aimed at improving the process for businesses to report and manage suspected scam advertisements

It is a tool that enables businesses to monitor for and report misuse of their brand across ads and organic content on Facebook and Instagram, such as intellectual property infringement and business impersonation.

Following an initial test phase, all businesses enrolled in the programme can now report suspected scam ads at scale, even if the ads do not directly use their intellectual property. The update covers misleading advertisements that exploit a brand’s name without permission. The option is available under the 'Other' violation category in the platform’s ads tab.

In addition, Meta has redesigned the takedown request process to reduce the number of steps required. The ‘Drafts’ tab, previously called ‘Requests’, now includes sub-tabs for specific violation types such as copyright, counterfeit, impersonation and trademark. Businesses can also search or filter within the ‘Reports’ tab using parameters like email report IDs, keywords, trademark names and report owner names.

The updates are intended to make the reporting process more organised and efficient for businesses managing brand protection activities.