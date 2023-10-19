Meta is bringing broadcast channels to Facebook and Messenger

Meta is introducing its Telegram-style 'broadcast channels' feature to Facebook and Messenger, following its earlier rollout on Instagram and WhatsApp this year. The company revealed that this feature will become available on these two platforms in the upcoming weeks.

This feature enables content creators and public figures to communicate with their followers by sharing messages with a one-to-many approach. Broadcast channels support various content types, such as text, images, polls, reactions, and more.

In this setup, only the channel's creator can send messages, while viewers can react to messages and participate in polls. Creators and public figures can utilize broadcast channels to provide updates to their followers and offer behind-the-scenes glimpses. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other company executives have already been using broadcast channels to inform users about new features and product releases.

Meta is currently testing the ability for Facebook Pages to create their own broadcast channels, and this feature is expected to be rolled out in the near future. Users managing a Facebook Page can initiate a channel directly from their Page, provided the option is accessible to them. If the option isn't yet available, they can join a waitlist.

Once they've established a broadcast channel and shared their initial message, their followers will receive a one-time prompt asking if they want to join the channel. Users can join these channels directly from a Page's Facebook profile, and they will subsequently receive notifications whenever a new message is posted.

Naturally, users have the option to mute these notifications while still remaining in the channel. They can review the complete list of the broadcast channels they've joined by checking their chat list. Notable broadcast channels that are already active on Facebook and Messenger include Netflix, WWE, League of Legends, and the ICC.

These broadcast channels provide creators and public figures with a novel means of communicating with their followers within the Meta ecosystem of apps. In the past, creators typically used stories or posts to share news and updates with their followers, but they now have the choice to engage with their fan base in a more direct manner.