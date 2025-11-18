Meta has announced a new content protection tool for creators on Facebook, offering automated safeguards for original reels posted on the platform. The feature, accessible through the Professional Dashboard in the Facebook app, helps creators monitor and manage the use of their work across Facebook and Instagram.

Once enrolled, all original reels posted on the social media platform are automatically protected. Creators can also manually protect eligible reels earlier. The system continuously scans both social media platforms for full or partial matches to the protected content, using the same matching technology as Meta’s Rights Manager.

Creators are notified when a match is detected and can review details such as the matched reel’s views and the other account’s follower count. They can choose one of three actions within the dashboard:

Track: Keep the matching reel visible while monitoring its performance. An ‘original by’ attribution label can be added to certain tracked posts.

Block: Make the matching reel invisible on Facebook and Instagram, reducing its distribution without penalising the other account.

Release: Remove the claim and allow the reel to remain visible, after which it will no longer appear in the creator’s match dashboard.

The tool also allows creators to maintain an ‘allow list’ of accounts that have permission to use their content. Dispute mechanisms are available for cases where another account attempts to protect someone else’s original material, including copyright takedown options.

Automatic access is currently available to creators in Facebook’s Content Monetisation program who meet specific integrity and originality criteria. It is also being extended to creators already using Rights Manager.