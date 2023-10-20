Meta introduces enhanced user privacy measures on Instagram

Meta has implemented measures aimed at improving user privacy on Instagram. This move allows Instagram users to have more control over preventing the platform from monitoring their online activities. This is part of Meta's efforts to address concerns regarding mishandling user data and deceptive privacy agreements. The newly introduced feature, known as "Activity Off-Meta Technologies," empowers users to stop Instagram from collecting data about their online actions. Additionally, Instagram users can now see the list of companies sharing their data with Meta and can choose to disconnect or erase the collected information as they see fit.

In addition to these data tracking controls, Meta is enhancing the functionality of the Accounts Center. This update enables users to transfer their Instagram photos and videos to other platforms while also downloading data from both Facebook and Instagram.

The Accounts Center acts as a central hub for simplifying the management of settings across various apps. Users can set their preferences across all of Meta's apps simultaneously, providing a convenient option for those who want consistent settings.

For users who prefer different settings for each app, the Accounts Center offers flexibility. It allows users to customize settings for individual apps. For instance, you might want the same privacy settings for Facebook and Instagram but different notification preferences. The Accounts Center makes it easy for you to adjust these preferences within a single location.